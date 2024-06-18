Trip.com lists top performers

SHANGHAI, 19 June 2024: Trip.com has released its 2024 Trip.Best Global and Asia 100 lists, a collection of curated travel rankings based on real user reviews and year-round sales popularity.

The Trip.Best lists enable global travellers to select the best experiences a destination offers, including hotels and attractions, as well as lifestyle choices such as restaurants and nightlife.

Photo credit: Trip.com.

In the Global 100 Luxury Hotels List, Paris took centre stage with Hotel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, taking the top spot. Raffles Singapore came in second. Le Bristol Paris – an Oetker Collection Hotel, came in third. Aman Tokyo fourth. La Reserve Paris Hotel and Spa came in fifth to make up the top five luxury hotels globally.

The Asia 100 Hotels List presents hotel recommendations for all types of travellers in Asia. Indonesia boasts the luxury hotel Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, and AYANA Villas Bali, one of the best villas in the region.

Families will love child-friendly hotels such as Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast in Malaysia and Vinpearl Resort & Spa Nha Trang Bay in Vietnam. Travellers seeking cultural experiences can consider Sawasdee Village in Thailand. At the same time, those looking for a more scenic holiday can choose to stay at The Bellevue Resort in the Philippines, known for its white sand beach.

Some of the top Instagrammable hotels include Mai House Saigon Hotel in Vietnam and Good Nature Hotel Kyoto in Japan.

Asian attractions also took all top five spots on the 2024 Global 100 Best Things to Do List, with a strong showing from Universal Studios and Disneyland theme parks — Universal Beijing Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studio Singapore and Universal Studios Hollywood. In addition to theme parks, museums also made it into the top 10, specifically The Palace Museum Hong Kong, the Louvre Museum in Paris and The British Museum in London.

The 2024 Global 50 Hot Springs List features the best hot springs from around the world, including Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, Japan’s Arima Onsen and Yufuin Onsen, the Travertines of Pamukkale in Turkey, and Queenstown Angson Barrel Hot Spring in New Zealand.

Top nightlife attractions

Travellers seeking a night out have declared the Empire State Building as the quintessential spot to immerse in the dazzling lights of New York City after dark. Paris and London offer plenty of popular nightlife options, including the Bateaux Mouches Paris Seine river cruise, the Eiffel Tower, the London Eye and Tower Bridge, all of which were voted in the top 10 of the 2024 Global 100 Nightlife list. Dubai’s Burj Khalife and The View at the Palm topped the 2024 ASIA 100 Nightlife list, with Xi’an’s “The Song of Everlasting” show, the Xi’an City Wall and Tang Paradise capping off the top five.

Singapore gains the spotlight in the Asia 100 Best Restaurants List, with its entries taking first place across all three categories. Three-Michelin-star Odette leads the Asia 100 Fine Dining List, along with Palm Beach Seafood as the number one local restaurant and Spago Dining Room by Wolfgang Puck as the best restaurant for views and experiences.

Top ski resorts for the winter season

Looking ahead to the winter season, Switzerland remains the top destination for skiing, with Zermatt Ski Resort crowned the most popular ski resort globally.

Japan dominated the 2024 Asia 50 Ski Resorts, with Sapporo Kokusai Ski Resort, GALA Yuzawa Snow Resort, Furano Ski Resort and Niseko Tokyu Grand Hirafu taking up four of the top five spots.

The 2024 Trip.Best Global and Asia 100 lists are curated by examining travel products on Trip.com and scoring them based on an algorithm. The rankings are based on real user reviews, year-round sales popularity, continuous quality assurance, and distinctive themes, covering worldwide and Asian hotels, attractions, night tours, food, and destinations.