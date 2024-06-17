Ethiopian flies to Gudina Tumsa Airport

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2024: Ethiopian Airlines, home-based in Addis Ababa, launches its thrice weekly flights to Nekemte’s Gudina

Tumsa Airport while celebrating the inauguration of the airport airfield and passenger access projects in the airport.

Nekemte is a market city and separate woreda in western Ethiopia, located in the East Welega Zone of the Oromia Region.

Ethiopian Airlines new flights to Gudina Tumsa Airport

Addis Ababa (ADD) to Nekemte (NEK): Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

Nekemte (NEK) to Addis Ababa (ADD): Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

Regarding the inaugural, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew said: “We celebrate the completion of the new Gudina Tumsa Airport project and the commencement of our new service. This project is part of our vision to expand our

domestic destinations nationwide with a firm determination to strengthen regional connectivity. And we are pleased to witness the completion of yet another aviation facility project and service commencement.”

The Gudina Tumsa Airport project cost ETB1.1 billion, including a new airfield, access road to the airport, watch towers, temporary terminal, and other facilities. Construction of the permanent terminal will commence in the coming budget year.

The runway is designed for Boing 737-800 Max aircraft type, while the apron can park two B737-800 Max or four Q-400 aircraft at any one time.

Realising its vision to expand its domestic networks to 31 from the current 23 by 2035, Ethiopian has already begun constructing and upgrading domestic airports and aviation facilities to offer more extended and advanced flight services.

The newly completed airport facility is part of Ethiopian Airlines’ goal of advancing the socio-economic and cultural interrelation between Ethiopian cities and beyond.

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Termina I, Axum Yohannes IV Airport, Jinka Airport Terminal, and Gode Ugaas Miraad Airport are some of the projects inaugurated, and others are set to be completed soon.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group commands the lion’s share of the African passenger and cargo network, operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian’s fleet category consists of Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian is also pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways.

Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan, Vision 2035, that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world.