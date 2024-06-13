Malaysia Airlines daily to Amritsar

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 June 2024: In response to strong travel demand and a healthy load factor on the Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur route, Malaysia Airlines will increase flights from four weekly to daily effective 1 August 2024.

The latest move follows the airline’s earlier decision to double the frequency to Amritsar from two to four times weekly in January 2024.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines.

The increase to daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar in India will elevate Malaysia Airlines’ total weekly flights in India to 71.

Flights to Amritsar were introduced last November, joining Ahmedabad and Trivandrum as three new Indiam routes introduced during 2023. The airline had also recently increased frequencies on the Trivandrum route to four times weekly, effective 3 April 2024.

Malaysia Airlines boasts an extensive India network, offering flights from nine major India aviation hubs; New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Trivandrum. Tthe airline offers onward connections to Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, and other key Asia Pacific destinations from its Kuala Lumpur hub.