Lyon Silk Exhibition in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, 19 June 2024: The China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou presents a unique exhibition – “Lyon in the 18th Century: the Prosperity of the Silk Capital in the Age of Enlightenment” – a captivating journey into the world of silk.

Held in cooperation with the Musées Gadagne (Musée d’Histoire de Lyon), France, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will run until 6 September 2024. It offers a rare glimpse into the rich history and cultural significance of Lyon’s silk industry in the 18th century.

Photo credit: China National Silk Museum. Audience visiting the “Lyon in the 18th Century” exhibition.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: “Lyon City in the 18th Century” and “The Great Lyonnais Silk.” It presents 36 sets/pieces of architectural models, silk fabrics, clothing, portraits, and ceramics.

The exhibition not only showcases France’s socio-economic thoughts and fashion advancements but also serves as a testament to the rich cultural exchanges between China and the West. It features Chinese elements in Western painting and clothing, highlighting the mutual influence and appreciation of these two great civilizations.

Through this exhibition, the Chinese audience can gain a deeper understanding of the love that the Hungarian aristocracy of the 16th and 17th centuries had for silk and jewellery. Although silk originates from China, the beauty and exquisite craftsmanship of silk can be widely seen along the Silk Road and thus appreciated and shared by Eastern and Western cultures alike.

During the opening ceremony last week, the China National Silk Museum also hosted a press conference for the 2024 Silk Road Week, which will be launched today, 19 June, with the theme of “The Silk Roads: Roads Connect, Civilizations Blossom.”

This year, France will be the guest country, so in addition to the silk exhibition, the China National Silk Museum will also bring a silk culture and costume exhibition to France in October.

(SOURCE: China National Silk Museum)