Air Japan confirms BKK and SIN timetable

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2024: AirJapan (NQ), a member of the ANA All Nippon Airways group, has confirmed it will fly daily between Narita Tokyo and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport effective 27 October.

The airline’s flight notice confirmed details of its Winter 2024/2025 timetable this week, effective from 27 October 2024 to 29 March 2025.

The revised timetable shows the airline will offer daily flights from Tokyo (NRT) and Bangkok (BKK). The airline uses a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft on the route with a single economy class configuration (324 seats).

Flight NQ001 will depart Tokyo (NRT) at 1735 and arrive in Bangkok (BKK) at 2300.

Flight NQ002 will depart Bangkok (BKK) at 0015 and arrive in Tokyo (NRT) at 0810.

The airline will serve the Tokyo (NRT)—Singapore (SIN) route with five flights weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will deploy a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with a single economy class configuration.

Flight NQ003 will depart Tokyo (NRT) Narita at 1705 and arrive in Singapore 2340.

Flight NQ004 will depart Singapore (SIN) at 0050 and arrive in Tokyo (NRT) at 0840.