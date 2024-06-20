Air India opts for three cabins on A320s

GURUGRAM, India, 21 June 2024: Air India unveiled a three-class configuration on its newly inducted narrowbody aircraft on Thursday.

Air India’s A320neo aircraft will now offer a new Business, an all-new Premium Economy, and an all-new Economy cabin experience on domestic and short-haul international routes.

Air India has refitted two new A320neo aircraft — VT-RTW and VT-RTZ — in a three-class configuration featuring eight seats in Business, 24 extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and 132 comfortable seats in Economy, offering a wider seating choice for its guests. The airline introduces Premium Economy cabins for the first time on narrowbody aircraft.

Subtle cabin mood lighting, spacious legroom and wider pitch, and modern features, like portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB ports to charge mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets, among others, will contribute significantly to offering guests in all three cabins, an inflight experience tailored to the needs of today’s discerning flyers.

Air India plans to introduce the three-class configuration to its entire full service narrowbody fleet over the next year. Existing aircraft are now being progressively scheduled for a refit, while new aircraft joining the fleet will be delivered with the new Air India cabin configuration and interiors.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson said: “Introducing a three-class cabin to Air India’s narrowbody fleet and commencement of interior refits are important steps in the journey to enhance the flying experience. The upgrade of the narrowbody fleet, which operates on our domestic and short-haul international network, complements the upgraded widebody experience now available on our A350 fleet and new B777s and on all other widebodies as they are refitted over the next two years. This comprehensive upgradation of Air India’s physical product is an important component of transforming into a world-class airline.”

Customised by leading seat manufacturer Collins Aerospace, the seats in all three cabins combine ergonomic contouring and a patented comfort system to enhance passenger comfort. All seats are equipped with literature pockets, charging ports, a tray table, and coat hooks, prioritising guest comfort.

A distinct feature on Air India’s A320neo aircraft is the innovative mood lighting with planned illumination settings during take-off, landing, meal service, and even to celebrate India’s national days. With Air India’s brand identity at its core, the lighting is designed to enhance the overall in-flight experience, creating a subtle and soothing environment for guests to relax.

The new Business cabins offer feature-rich 40-inch ergonomic seats with deep 7-inch recline, an adjustable armrest, footrest and backrest, a tray table deployed at the push of a button that includes a PED holder and is extendable and multiple charging ports. Industry-best seat upholstery on Business class seats will provide maximum comfort.

The all-new Premium Economy provides larger seats with superior upholstery, a four-way headrest, a wider 32-inch seat pitch with a 4-inch recline, and other amenities, such as a PED holder and USB charging port. With more meal options, including delectable food and drink selections, served in upgraded crockery and cutlery, Premium Economy promises a superior travel experience.

Economy seats, too, are ergonomically designed with comfortable upholstery, a 28-29-inch seat pitch, 4-inch recline, and legroom. They also come with features such as a PED holder, tray table, USB charging port, and coat hook.

Customers wanting to be among the first to experience the new Air India may refer to the aircraft schedule below.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS, EFFECTIVE 1 JULY 2024