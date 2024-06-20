Wyndham head above the clouds

SINGAPORE, 21 June 2024: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts unveils Ion Majestic Hotel, Genting Highlands that stands on a mountain ridge 1,828 metres above sea level.

The hotel group named David Lean as the general manager of the property.

Photo credit: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The Vertical Sky Glass Pyramid over a sea of clouds.

Nestled amidst the Banjaran Titiwangsa rainforest, a one-hour commute from Kuala Lumpur, the hotel is a gateway to Genting Highlands’ spectacular entertainment venues and offers easy access to Genting Skyway, Genting Highlands Premium Outlets, Genting Skyworlds Theme Park, and the SkyAvenue shopping haven.

The property sits in a prime location that offers visitors breathtaking beauty, ethereal cloudscapes, and cool weather that stands out remarkably in Malaysia’s typically hot tropical climate.

Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, Genting Highlands, is mentioned in four citations by the “Malaysia Book of Records”.