Turbulence trashes SQ flight from London

SINGAPORE, 22 May 2024: Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore was forced to make a medical emergency landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday following a sudden extreme turbulence incident over the Irrawaddy basin Myanmar.

In a press statement, the airline said the plane was flying at 37,000 feet when it encountered “sudden extreme turbulence 10 hours into the flight between London Heathrow and Singapore.

The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 was trashed by sudden extreme turbulence over Myanmar. SQ321 made a medical emergency landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on 21 May. (Photo credit: REUTERS/Stringer).

Channel News Asia reported that Flight tracking data indicated that the plane experienced a 6,000-foot drop from 37,000 feet within four minutes. The plane landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1600 Tuesday.

A 73-year-old British citizen died, and 30 people were injured, some critically, during the turbulence incident. Twelve people are being treated in hospitals, the airline reports. A total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members were on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent his condolences to the family members and loved ones of the man who was killed in the incident. In a Facebook post, the PM said they were “all saddened and shocked by what happened. We are working closely with Thai authorities and doing everything we can to support the passengers and crew.”

SIA provided a breakdown of the nationalities of the passengers on board SQ321:

6 from Australia, 2 from Canada, 1 from Germany, 3 from India, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Iceland, 4 from Ireland, 1 from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, 2 from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, 5 from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, 1 from South Korea, 2 from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom, and 4 from the United States.

“Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB), an arm of the Transport Ministry, is investigating what happened on SQ321,” Channel News Asia reported.

(Source: CNA and SIA)