KOTA KINABALU, 28 May 2024: Sabah’s appeal as a holiday hotspot caught the eye of travel content buyers working in the Middle Eastern market during Sabah’s latest promotions and visits to the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai earlier this month.

Key players in the Middle East travel business expressed admiration for Sabah’s offerings, with Qatar Airways Senior Vice President (Eastern Region) Marwan Kolelist likening the Land Below the Wind to the Maldives while highlighting its affordability.

STB CEO Julinus Jeffrey Jimit (centre) and Senior Marketing Manager Humphrey Ginibun (2nd left) meeting Qatar Airways senior vice president (Eastern Region) Marwan Kolelist (2nd right). Also in the photo are Qatar Airways Head of Digital & Marketing, Alan Lee (left) and Regional Marketing Manager, Oommen Kuruvilla (right).

To tap this interest, the Sabah Tourism Board partnered with Qatar Airways for a month-long awareness campaign earlier this year. The strategic partnership introduced Sabah to Qatar Airways’ clientele, setting the stage for increased visibility and interest among Middle Eastern travellers.

In a follow-up to that earlier initiative, Discover Qatar senior manager Angus Tandy, who also oversees Qatar Holidays, agreed to work with Sabah Tourism on a joint marketing campaign to promote tour packages to Sabah. These developments were confirmed in meetings with the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) team, led by chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit in Dubai earlier this month. STB Senior Marketing Manager Humphrey Ginibun and Assistant Marketing Manager Siti Fatimah Abdul Rahman were also present.

Additionally, the Sabah Tourism Board team also received encouraging responses from key players heading Holidays by Flydubai and Saudia Holidays, who confirmed that Sabah is now a favourite vacation destination in a line-up of Malaysian holiday options sold to Middle Eastern clients.

Earlier this month, Sabah Tourism participated in the Arabian Travel Market as part of the Tourism Malaysia pavilion. Sabah’s marketing focus highlighted its appeal as a holiday destination for families, honeymooners, nature enthusiasts, wildlife enthusiasts, diving enthusiasts, and students seeking an educational experience, among others.

