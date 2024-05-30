Malaysia steps up sales at ITB China

SHANGHAI, 31 May 2024: Tourism Malaysia led a delegation to ITB China 2024, hosted in Shanghai from 27 to 29 May, to promote Malaysia as a preferred tourist destination to tourism players in China.

The Malaysian delegation was headed by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, together with Tourism Malaysia’s Director General Manoharan Periasamy.

The Tourism Malaysia delegation at the 4th edition of ITB China 2024 was strengthened by tourism partners from Penang Global Tourism and other states such as Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Perak, totalling 37 organisations. They comprised 15 hotels and resorts, eight tour operators, five state tourism agencies, two tourism associations, two product owners and one airline.

Commenting on the participation, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said, “Malaysia’s participation at ITB China for this year marks our commitment and sincerity to strengthen cooperation and deepen tourism and cultural exchanges through people-to-people exchanges, especially in the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.”

Penang Global Tourism CEO Ooi Chok Yan commented on Penang’s presence at the show: “China is one of Penang’s most important markets, and it has always been one of the top three countries in Penang. It is crucial to keep the publicity momentum going to draw more travellers to Penang Island.”

China remains one of the top market sources for Malaysia and contributed 1,474,114 arrivals to the country last year compared to 212,603 Chinese tourists in 2022.

Malaysia is currently targeting to receive 27.3 million international tourist arrivals with MYR102.7 billion in tourism receipts, with 5 million arrivals targeted to be from the Chinese market.

Tourism Malaysia continues to intensify promotions alongside travel agents and airlines through its overseas offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. China-based airlines such as Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Xiamen Air have resumed services to Malaysia, almost reaching pre-Covid-pandemic levels. There are currently 368 flights per week between China and Malaysia.