Etihad’s A380 says Bonjour to Paris

ABU DHABI, 1 May 2024: Etihad Airways will start flying its A380 double-decker to Paris CDG on 1 November 2024, following the introduction of a daily A380 flight on the route to New York last April.

The airline’s A380s were grounded for three years until July 2023, when A380 flights returned to London.

Effective 1 November, the French capital becomes the third major city to have daily A380 flights after London and New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “The introduction of the A380 on the Abu Dhabi – Paris route enriches leisure and corporate travel. It underscores Etihad’s commitment to facilitating business connections and travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond. Our state-of-the-art cabins and bespoke amenities ensure business travellers can work, relax, and arrive refreshed. Features like The Lobby Lounge and Business Studios create an ideal environment for productivity and comfort.”

The A380 delivers enhanced cabin features.

Economy class

Economy class includes 68 seats offering four inches more legroom and 337 smart seats featuring Etihad’s fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

Business Studios

Studios on business class feature 70 private spots on the upper deck, complemented by The Lobby lounge area. Each Business Studio has premium amenities designed with Armani/Casa and WiFi connectivity, ensuring a productive and luxurious travel experience.

First class

The apartments are luxurious, with nine private spaces, designer tableware, leather chairs, and a big ottoman bed. First-class guests also receive personal amenities and can enjoy an exclusive shower room.

The Residence

The pinnacle of comfort is The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet.

Paris flight schedule

Flight EY031 departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 0240 and arrives in Paris (CDG) at 0730.

Flight EY032 departs Paris (CDG) at 0945 and arrives in Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 1925.