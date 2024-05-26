BANGKOK, 27 May 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced its new strategic partnership with Central Restaurants Group (CRG), a leader in Thailand’s food chain industry.

The partnership will further enhance the benefits offered to CentaraThe1 members. They can now exchange their loyalty points for cash vouchers and other perks redeemable at Central Restaurants Group outlets across Thailand.

Photo credit: Centara. Second from left Chatchai Unahabhokha and third from left Tom Thrussel.

This innovative partnership aims to provide Centara guests with unparalleled flexibility and added value to their membership experience.

For example, CentaraThe1 members who redeem 900 points via https://centara1card.com/reward will receive a CRG cash coupon worth THB100. These vouchers can then be used at a wide range of popular restaurants, including Mister Donut, Auntie Anne’s, Pepper Lunch, Chabuton, Cold Stone Creamery, Yoshinoya, Tenya, Katsuya, Arigato, and Terraces de Bangkok.

“This partnership with Central Restaurants Group underscores our commitment to enriching the Centara member experience, adding value to our customer offerings and strengthening the CentaraThe1 loyalty platform,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital Tom Thrussell. “By offering the option to redeem points for cash vouchers and special menu items at CRG outlets, our guests have a greater choice than ever before when it comes to spending points – from hotel experiences to retail, from airlines to restaurants and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Centara Hotels & Resorts to offer an exciting new dimension to the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme,” said Central Restaurants Group Head of Strategy, JV, and Channel Management Chatchai Unahabhokha.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to welcoming CentaraThe1 members to our diverse portfolio of restaurants, where they can create unforgettable memories while indulging in an array of unique dining options.”

CentaraThe1 members can also access additional benefits, including movie tickets, spa and massage treatments, buffet vouchers, and more. Anyone interested in a CentaraThe1 membership can sign up for free in less than a minute at www.centarathe1.com.

For more information about this offer, visit https://centara1card.com/reward