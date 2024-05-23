DUBAI UAE, 24 May 2024: Emirates and Latin Americas’ Avianca have launched a new codeshare partnership. The new partnership allows Emirates and Avianca customers to enjoy seamless connectivity on select routes.

Emirates customers flying from Emirates’ network via Madrid, Barcelona, or London Heathrow can fly direct to three points in Colombia and enjoy seamless connectivity, in addition to other travel benefits that introduce more convenience. Codeshare flights include Madrid to Bogotá, Medellin or Cali; Barcelona to Bogotá; and London Heathrow to Bogotá.

Tickets can be booked immediately on emirates.com, avianca.com, the Emirates and Avianca Apps, contact centres, or via both online and offline travel agents. Codeshare flights start on 4 June.

Avianca will place its code on routes operated by Emirates between Barcelona, Madrid, London Heathrow, and Dubai. The Colombian carrier’s customers will fly on Emirates-operated widebody aircraft while enjoying premium dining and lie-flat seats in premium cabins. In addition, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, featuring more than 6,500 channels of movies, shows, music, and more, including in Spanish, will provide abundant content.

Customers of both airlines will enjoy the convenience of seamless connectivity and hassle-free booking of itineraries on both airlines on a single ticket while reaping the benefits of securing competitive fares and a single baggage policy checked through to the final destination.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are delighted to establish a codeshare partnership with Colombia’s largest carrier, Avianca, to provide seamless connections on select routes to customers of both airlines. The codeshare agreement will enable us to expand our reach, allow our customers to use our services, and fly to additional popular points in Colombia.”

We are also pleased to offer Avianca’s customers connections through points in Spain and London Heathrow to and from our hub in Dubai, along with other benefits such as a single baggage policy and seamless connectivity. We look forward to developing the relationship further and introducing more added-value benefits in the future that will be felt by customers of both airlines.”

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements in place with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com