BANGKOK, 3 April 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announced this week its approval for certification by Bureau Veritas, a GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) accredited certification body, for meeting global standards for sustainable travel and tourism known as GSTC criteria.
Twelve of Centara Hotels & Resorts are approved for GSTC certification, and the organisation is continuing to work toward its long-term goal of achieving full certification by 2025. The 12 hotels which are recognised for meeting the GSTC Criteria in 2024 are:
- Centara Reserve Samui
- Centara Kata Resort Phuket
- Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi
- Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
- Centara Q Resort Rayong
- Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha
- Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
- Centara Life Maris Resort Jomtien
- Centara Life Cha-Am Beach Resort Hua Hin
- COSI Samui Chaweng Beach
- COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach
- COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach
By adopting sustainable and green practices, Centara is actively choosing to be more aware of its environmental impact and aligning its values and vision for a more mindful and ecologically conscious future.
For more information about Centara’s commitment to environmental sustainability, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sustainability