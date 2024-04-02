BANGKOK, 3 April 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announced this week its approval for certification by Bureau Veritas, a GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) accredited certification body, for meeting global standards for sustainable travel and tourism known as GSTC criteria.

Twelve of Centara Hotels & Resorts are approved for GSTC certification, and the organisation is continuing to work toward its long-term goal of achieving full certification by 2025. The 12 hotels which are recognised for meeting the GSTC Criteria in 2024 are:

Centara Reserve Samui Centara Kata Resort Phuket Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok Centara Q Resort Rayong Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai Centara Life Maris Resort Jomtien Centara Life Cha-Am Beach Resort Hua Hin COSI Samui Chaweng Beach COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach

By adopting sustainable and green practices, Centara is actively choosing to be more aware of its environmental impact and aligning its values and vision for a more mindful and ecologically conscious future.

