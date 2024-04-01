SINGAPORE, 2 April 2024: Pandaw has released additional dates for its popular Laos Mekong River adventure to meet travel demand for the 2024/2025 sailing season.

Pandaw’s 10-night expedition on the Upper Mekong sails from Chiang Khong on the Thai-Laos border through Laos, stopping in the World Heritage town of Luang Prabang before sailing towards Vientiane.

In an update posted online over the Easter holiday, the Southeast Asian and Indian river cruise specialist said it was applying a no-single-supplement policy and introducing discovery discounts for early bookers on the new sailing dates.

Pandaw’s unique itinerary takes travellers to the very heart of life on the Upper Mekong, exploring charming villages of the various hill tribes that inhabit the region. It also includes a sustainable elephant experience at the Mekong Elephant Park and a three-night stay in the UNESCO Heritage city of Luang Prabang, which gives travellers ample time to explore the historical town and nearby attractions.

Must-see attractions in Luang Prabang

Luang Prabang, the former royal capital of Laos, is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Here are must-see attractions you can explore during the Pandaw Cruise’s three-night stop-off in this riverside town.

Temples: Luang Prabang is brimming with beautiful temples with unique architectural styles and history.

Wat Xieng Thong: Arguably the most significant temple in Luang Prabang, Wat Xieng Thong was built in the 16th century and features stunning gilded roofs and intricate mosaics.

Wat Mai Suwannapumaram: Also known as the Silver Temple, Wat Mai Suwannapumaram is famed for its gleaming silver exterior.

Wat Visoun: This 16th-century temple is known for its unusual octagonal shape and its collection of ancient Buddha statues.

Mount Phousi: Climb the 328 steps to the top of Mount Phousi for panoramic views of the city and surrounding countryside. At the summit, you’ll also find a Buddhist temple and a giant Buddha footprint.

Pak Ou Caves: Take a boat trip up the Mekong River to the Pak Ou Caves, filled with thousands of Buddha images of all shapes and sizes.

Kuang Si Waterfalls: Escape the city heat and cool off at the turquoise pools beneath the cascading Kuang Si Waterfalls. You can also hike to the top of the falls for stunning views.

Royal Palace Museum: Learn about Laotian history and culture at the Royal Palace Museum, which was once the home of the Laotian kings.

Alms-giving Ceremony: Witness the daily alms-giving ceremony, a unique and spiritual experience where hundreds of saffron-robed monks collect offerings from the local people.

Night Market: Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Luang Prabang Night Market, where you can find everything from souvenirs and handicrafts to delicious local food.

These are just a few of the many must-see attractions in Luang Prabang. Luang Prabang is an unforgettable destination with its rich history, beautiful temples, stunning natural scenery, and friendly people.

To book an Upper Mekong expedition with Pandaw for 2024/25

