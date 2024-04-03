Thai AirAsia flies direct to Okinawa

BANGKOK, 4 April 2024: Thai AirAsia (FD) is flying directly from Bangkok Don Mueang Airport to Okinawa, Japan’s southern paradise island, kicking off with a load factor of over 85% t on its inaugural flight.

AirAsia flies Bangkok Don Mueang-Okinawa four times a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. This is Thai AirAsia’s second connection between Thailand and Japan after Fukuoka.

The new route is part of the airline’s ongoing expansion to Japan.

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya, who joined the inaugural flight FD240 from Don Mueang to Okinawa, said: “Japan remains a top destination for Thai travellers, as can be seen from our direct flights to Fukuoka, which have increased from 4 weekly to daily flights in just a short period.

“Okinawa is a beach city that is affordable and convenient for travellers. A popular place to visit among Japanese people and international tourists, the city offers various activities and year-round good weather. Visitors can attend the Lily Festival in late April, surf, scuba dive, and enjoy the city’s famed food, from Agu Pork and Okinawa Soba to Sweet Potato Tarts. It has everything for all travellers, whether they are solo, couples, or families,” Santisuk said.