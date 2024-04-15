Trip.Biz simplifies business travel bookings

BANGKOK, 16 APRIL 2024: Trip.Biz, a rapidly growing digital travel management company under the Trip.com Group banner, unveils its all-new app, which promises to disrupt how businesses handle travel arrangements.

In its introductory press statement, Trip.Biz says it is poised to revolutionise corporate travel management with its easy-to-use technology and extensive offerings while prioritising sustainability.

Trip.Biz’s new innovative app offers a range of benefits with its 24/7 customer support in multiple languages. It empowers users to streamline their processes and ensure a seamless corporate travel experience.

From the booking perspective, the app boasts features like flight and hotel booking, with options to modify, cancel, or request refunds seamlessly. Employees can book point-to-point, roundtrip, or multi-point journeys. The app provides a user-friendly and convenient interface for managing itineraries, enhancing the overall experience for travellers.

On the management side, the app offers powerful approval functions, allowing for personalised approval processes. This means approvals can be managed centrally, even across different countries and cost centres, streamlining the workflow for managers. The flexible approval workflow ensures adaptability to varying organisational structures and requirements.

Alongside the app’s debut, Trip.Biz unveils its fresh new logo, a striking symbol of its commitment to meeting corporate travel needs. The logo embodies Trip.Biz’s core values: people, technology plus inventory, and sustainability, represented by orange, blue, and green, respectively.

Trip.Biz also offers a massive inventory of offerings, providing an extensive range of content from hotels, flights, car services, and more, giving businesses the power of choice.

Trip.Biz Chief Marketing Officer Violet Zong said: “Trip.Biz empowers users to navigate the complexities of corporate travel with ease. Our commitment to user-centric experience is further echoed in our fresh new logo, symbolising our dedication to meeting the ever-changing needs of modern businesses while upholding our core values.”

Trip.Biz displays international flights to 147 countries. Additionally, its network of business travel hotels spans 230 countries and regions and partners with around 2 million hotels worldwide. Its international ride-hailing services are available in over 60 countries and over 600 cities.

To experience its latest features, download the app, which is now available on IOS and Android.

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz is a digital TMC powered by Trip.com group. Headquartered in Singapore, Trip.Biz is elevating business travel management through human-centric technology, rich inventory and sustainable solutions on one platform. With roots dating back to 2006, Trip.Biz has already garnered the trust of over 15,000 large-scale corporations and more than 980,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in business travel worldwide. Our global customer service POSs cater to clients across different time zones.