If you are planning a wellness trip that breaks the routine with activities that cleanse the body and mind and connect you with nature, Spain offers boundless opportunities.

Take a deep breath and find your retreat to achieve the total relaxation you deserve. You can find options inviting you to enjoy a holiday that puts personal care and health first in mountain and inland destinations and by the sea. Unplug in idyllic landscapes with special yoga and pilates retreats, meditation retreats, or mindfulness retreats. There are also more rounded experiences that combine the above with body treatments, massages, spa circuits, coaching, or even healthy eating workshops.

Anti-stress treatments in Mallorca and Menorca

Prioritise taking care of your mind and achieving a state of zen, and choose from the programmes offered by hotels in Mallorca and Menorca, in the Balearic Islands. At establishments focused on agrotourism and promoting habits that improve quality of life, you will find plans that combine anti-stress, detox or slimming treatments with spa, fitness and yoga.

Listen to yourself in the silence of the Pyrenees

Suppose you must incorporate something more specific, including physiotherapy, injury recovery or nutritional advice, then target your search in the Catalan provinces of Girona and Lleida. In the Alto Ampurdán region, programmes for relaxing exercise, healthy eating, massage, and other rehabilitative experiences tailored to your circumstances or injuries. In the heart of the Catalan Pyrenees, activities on offer include workshops on healthy eating and cooking, yoga and Pilates, emotional intelligence and mindfulness, excursions, spa circuits, physiotherapy and even individual coaching sessions.

In Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park, in the province of Huesca, Aragon, you can discover projects that have converted old abandoned houses into sustainable ecological spaces for yoga retreats.

Meditation and hiking in the Sierra de Gredos

Another option for meditation retreats in Spain, paired with hiking, is the Sierra de Gredos Regional Park. It is easy to find rural hotels and personal development centres that offer this type of experience, both in the province of Ávila and in the towns and villages of this amazing natural setting in Cáceres, Extremadura. In addition to hatha or vinyasa yoga, you will learn breathing techniques such as pranayama or yoga nidra or conscious sleep.

Relax among waterfalls at the Monasterio de Piedra

If you are one of those people who still isn’t quite sure how meditation fits your lifestyle, check out the Monasterio de Piedra, in Nuévalos, just an hour from Zaragoza, you’ll find many answers. More than 800 years of art, architecture and nature to revel in, with endless walks among its breathtaking waterfalls. The spa hotel, located in a part of the old 13th-century Cistercian monastery from which the complex takes its name, has been declared a historical monument.

Redes Natural Park, ecotourism wellness

In the heart of Redes Natural Park, which is declared a biosphere reserve, you have a range of eco-tourism options that combine relaxation, leisure, and gastronomy. A plan of therapies and treatments in the mountains with a spa, a sauna and panoramic views.

