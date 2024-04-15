Qatar Air launches Kinshasa flights

DOHA, 16 April 2024: Qatar Airways will expand its network this June to include Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), enabling greater frequencies and increased capacity to Luanda, Angola.

This latest network expansion provides passengers with greater travel choices within a key region of Africa, opening up a new entry point for international travel from Africa to China, Europe, and the Indian Subcontinent, using Doha, Qatar, as a gateway.

Starting 1 June 2024, Luanda will see a frequency increase from one weekly flight to four weekly flights, with a combined service to Kinshasa, which Qatar Airways will serve for the first time. The new route will be served by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, equipped with 22 business class seats and 232 economy class seats.

Flight Schedule: