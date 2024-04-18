KOTA KINABALU, 19 April 2024: The Sabah Community-Based Tourism Fair will move offshore to convene in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s political capital, for the first time ever in a bid to expand its market reach beyond Sabah state.

First reported by the Borneo Post, the online news report confirmed the event will be scheduled this October at the IOI City Mall, Putrajaya,

Photo credit: Sabah Tourism. Kapaladan Waterfall, located in Kota Belud.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai told the Borneo Post it was “time for local community-based operators to venture out of their comfort zone and venture to bigger markets.”

Last year, the 5th edition of the Sabah Community Based Tourism Fair 2023 took place at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall in November.

The sixth edition of the three-day event will go to Putrajaya with a delegation of around 40 community-based tourism operators who will reach out to travel consumers with Sabah’s latest CBT travel content that reflects the rich tapestry of rural tourism and the diverse cultural heritage that defines Borneo island.

This event, organised by the Sabah Tourism Board and Federation of Rural Tourism Association Sabah (FeRTAS), aims to boost rural tourism and showcase diverse cultural experiences.

For more information on community-based tourism in Sabah, visit www.sabahtourism.com.