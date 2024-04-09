SINGAPORE, 10 April 2024: Pandaw, a river cruise specialist in Southeast Asia and India, announced this week the launch of its annual photo competition to find the best guest-taken photos that capture the essence of an expedition with Pandaw.

Participants have the chance to win travel vouchers for future trips with Pandaw worth USD1,000 (first prize), USD500 (second prize) and USD250 (third prize).

How to enter

Email your High-resolution photographs, which must have been taken on any Pandaw Expedition, to [email protected] with a caption summarising what the moment meant to you. Preference is given to photos taken during the most recent 2023/24 season, but there is no specific theme.

Prizes

First Prize – USD1000 Pandaw Travel voucher

Second Prize – USD500 Pandaw Travel voucher

Third Prize – USD250 Pandaw Travel voucher

All entries will be presented in Pandaw’s photo gallery, and a selection will be featured in the next edition of Flotilla News.

Click here to view the 2023 photo competition entries & winners.

Rules

All entrants are deemed to have accepted these rules and agreed to be bound by them.

You may enter up to three photos in TOTAL. One submission per individual; multiple entries will be discounted.

The photo should be jpeg, tiff, or PDF format.

By entering the competition, you agree to Pandaw using your photo in any promotional literature, social media, or online media.

Pandaw’s Founder, Paul Strachan, will select the three best pictures, and his decision will be final.

The closing date for the competition is 30 June 2024.

The winners will be notified by email, and their photographs will be showcased on www.pandaw.com.

The Pandaw Travel voucher prizes

– have no cash value.

– can be applied to any new booking made within the next two years.

– can be used by any friend or family of the winner.

Cities linked to Mekong River cruises

The Mekong River winds its way through Southeast Asia, offering a glimpse into the cultures of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand. Here are some of the most popular destinations you will visit during Pandaw’s Mekong River cruises.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Vietnam’s largest city is a vibrant mix of French colonial architecture, bustling markets, and delicious street food. It’s the gateway city to the vast Mekong River delta region.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia: The Mekong River flows through the heart of Cambodia’s capital. It is home to the Royal Palace and the Silver Pagoda, located near the riverside boulevard famed for its restaurants and bars.

Siem Reap, Cambodia: The gateway to Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument in the world, Siem Reap is a fascinating town with a rich history. River ships travel upstream to Siem Reap on the Tonle Sap, the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia that flows into the Mekong River.

Luang Prabang, Laos: The former royal capital of Laos, Luang Prabang is a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the banks of the Mekong River. It is known for its beautiful temples and laid-back ambience.

Vientiane, Laos: The Mekong River marks the border between Thailand and Laos. Small Thai towns dot the southern banks of the river, and on the northern bank, the capital of Laos, Vientiane expands commercially following the opening of high-speed train travel from China. High-rise offices and hotels are beginning to dominate the skyline that once was the domain of golden pagoda spires and temple roofs. But once you explore the lanes leading from the vast river bank boulevard, you discover French colonial architecture and traditional Laotian buildings that retain Vientiane’s essential character and charm.

