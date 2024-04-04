Korean Air opts for long-range A350s

BANGKOK, 5 April 2024: Korean Air has become a new customer for the A350 aircraft family following the signature of a firm order with Airbus for 33 aircraft.

The order covers 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s.

Offering the longest range of any aircraft, the A350 will be able to operate any of the airline’s current intercontinental routes with a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft. The additional range of the A350 will also enable the carrier to evaluate new long-haul destinations.

“The A350’s exceptional range, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort make it a great fit for our global network,” said Korean Air Chief Safety and Operating Officer and EVPJason Yoo. “We are confident that introducing the A350 to our fleet will drive operational efficiencies and elevate the overall travel experience for our passengers.”

The A350 Family is firmly established as the world’s long-range leader, with passenger versions able to fly up to 9,700 nm/18,000 km nonstop. Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce engines, the airframe uses 70% advanced materials such as composites, titanium, and modern aluminium alloys to create a lighter and more cost-efficient aircraft. This results in an average reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of around 25% compared with similar-sized previous-generation aircraft.

At the end of February, the A350 Family had won 1,240 orders from 59 customers worldwide.