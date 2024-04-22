BANGKOK, 22 April 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, opens COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, the affordable lifestyle brand’s first overseas venture.

This modern property welcomes guests to experience Total Travel Freedom through unparalleled comfort, convenience and connectivity in the heart of downtown Vientiane, the capital of Lao PDR.

COSI Vientiane boasts a fresh lifestyle, eco-friendly rooms, a serene rooftop pool, and a buzzing social hub for round-the-clock action. Complemented by turbocharged Wi-Fi and daily food and beverage credit at this 95-key property provides mega-comfy beds across three room types — COSI Room, Plus, and Family — ranging from 18 to 39 sqm.

Founded during the late 13th century along the Mekong River, the city effortlessly weaves its rich culture, cuisine and history with contemporary charm. COSI Vientiane provides an ideal base for exploring, conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, cafés, street vendors, entertainment and nearby landmarks, including Patuxay – Victory Monument, Pha That Luang Vientiane, and the Vientiane night market.

“We are thrilled to introduce COSI Vientiane Nam Phu to travellers seeking a dynamic and immersive experience in Vientiane,” said Pasin Nopsuwan, General Manager of COSI Vientiane. “Our hotel embodies the spirit of modern hospitality, offering the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and connectivity. We look forward to welcoming guests and creating unforgettable memories as they discover all Vientiane offers.”

To celebrate its recent opening, COSI Vientiane offers an exclusive 30% discount plus USD3 in daily food and drink credit for up to two guests when booking and staying until 31 July 2024. CentaraThe1 members enjoy an extra 15% discount and the opportunity to earn X3 points for future stays at Centara Hotels & Resorts worldwide. There’s never been a better time to discover Vientiane.

Be among the first to experience the newly opened COSI Vientiane. Book now and take advantage of the exclusive opening offer at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cosihotels/czvl/laos-awakening

(SOURCE: Centara Hotels & Resorts).