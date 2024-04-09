HSMAI: Hoteliers grapple with money matters

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2024: HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference APAC 2024 says it can help hoteliers “stop leaving money on the table.” That promise will catch the attention of hotel commercial managers, who are keen to stay current on revenue optimisation.

Marina Bay Sands.

HSMAI will be held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands from 8 to 9 May, attracting hospitality leaders across Asia-Pacific who share best practices. The event focuses on maximising hotel revenue through insightful talks, interactive workshops, masterclasses and real-world case studies.

● Become a master of data: Harness the power of numbers to forecast demand with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring you have the right staff on hand to deliver exceptional service – no more overbooking or understaffing headaches.

● Price like a pro: Learn the art of setting optimal prices that attract the ideal guests without sacrificing occupancy. It’s all about finding that sweet spot where your hotel thrives, and guests feel they’ve received excellent value.

● Craft unforgettable experiences: Discover how to personalise guest experiences, catering to specific segments and fostering a loyal clientele who rave about their stay.

To register, visit https://hsmaiasia.org/revenue-optimization-conference/