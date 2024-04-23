BANGKOK, 24 April 2024: Dusit Hotels & Resorts is offering Dusit Gold card members stay discounts with savings of 10 to 20% on bookings and up to 30% off in credits during their stay, according to the latest group promotion presented through Facebook and social media campaigns.

The offer targets Dusit Gold members, the group’s frequent guest loyalty programme covering hotels and resorts worldwide. Depending on the participating hotels, discounts on hotel stays vary from 10% to 20%.

Reserve your escape now at https://bit.ly/DelightInYourGetawayEN.

Booking period: From now until 10 June 2024

Stay period: Until 14 July 2024

Open to new members: Sign up for Dusit Gold at https://bit.ly/3Hyg5IE

Dive into vibrant flavours — tropical cocktails, oceanfront seafood, or authentic Thai cuisine — with up to 30% off in hotel credits for an irresistible dining experience. Or Indulge in soothing spa treatments and elevate your well-being using your resort credits. Plus, enjoy member privileges, including 10 to 20% off stays and up to 30% off dining, room upgrades, late check-out, Dusit “Instant Delight” rewards, and other benefits.

Not yet a member? Join the complimentary loyalty programme and reserve your stay at https://bit.ly/DelightInYourGetawayEN.

