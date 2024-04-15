Finnair plans double daily Tokyo flights

SINGAPORE, 16 April 2024: Finnair has updated its traffic programme for summer 2025 by adding more flights to Tokyo and Nagoya in Japan.

In Japan, Finnair will add frequencies to make it double daily to Tokyo — daily flights to Tokyo Haneda and daily to Tokyo Narita in the summer of 2025. Additionally, Nagoya will get a third weekly service.

Photo credit: Finnair. Finnair plans flights to Kirkenes, Northern Norway, in the summer of 2025. Hurtigruten Cruises sails to and from Kirkenes.

Finnair will also introduce a new destination in Northern Norway, Kirkenes, starting in the summer of 2025*. Finnair will fly to Kirkenes from Helsinki via Ivalo three times a week, using a 68-seater ATR aircraft. The new route serves Finnish and international travellers looking to explore Finnish Lapland and Northern Norway and experience, for example, the famous Hurtigruten cruise that sails to and from Kirkenes.

In the Baltics, Finnair will add frequencies to Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius for the summer of 2025. Finnair has also updated its winter 2024 traffic programme on the Helsinki-Dallas route to offer year-round daily flights.

*Winter season 2024: 27/10/2024 to 29/3/2025; summer season 2025: 30/3/2025 to 25/10/2025.