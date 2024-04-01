AITEX and Tourism Investment Asia share podium

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 April 2024: Tourism Investment Asia (TIA) confirmed this week it is collaborating with the Asia Islamic Tourism & Trade Expo (AITEX 2024) to host a one-day event on 25 August 2024 at the Sunway Resort Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

AITEX 2024, now in its second edition, will take place at the Sunway Resort Hotel’s convention facilities from 23 to 25 August, with exhibitors from 30 countries attending. The show is organised by the Malaysia Tourism Agency Association, which also established Tourism Investment Asia (TIA).

Photo credit: AITEX 2024. World Islamic Tourism & Trade Awards are a highlight of the show.

AITEX also hosts the World Islamic Tourism & Trade Awards to honour organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of Islamic tourism.

This strategic partnership between Tourism Investment Asia and Asia Islamic Tourism & Trade Expo will highlight the vast potential for halal tourism investment across Asia, providing industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders a platform to explore lucrative opportunities in this rapidly growing sector.

AITEX 2024 Chairman Dato Dr Mohd Khalid Harun emphasised the significance of the event, saying it was an invaluable opportunity for Asia investors, underscoring the immense potential and importance of halal tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

AITEX 2024 is a one-day event that opens opportunities for Islamic Tourism Investment opportunities in the tourism sector, from hospitality and travel services to halal food and lifestyle products.

Participants will network with Industry Leaders and engage with prominent figures in the halal tourism industry, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, to forge valuable connections and partnerships that can fuel business growth.

AITEX 2024 will be hosted from 23 to 25 August at the Sunway Resort Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. For more information and registration details, visit www.aitex.my.

About Tourism Investment Asia (TIA)

Tourism Investment Asia (TIA), established by the Malaysia Tourism Agency Association, is a platform dedicated to facilitating investment initiatives, promoting sustainable practices, and driving innovation within the tourism sector across Asia.