Airlines avoid Iran air space

SINGAPORE, 16 April 2024: Airlines home-based in the Asia Pacific are rerouting their flights to Europe due to closed airspace in the Middle East following Iran’s recent air raids on Israel.

At the weekend, airlines in the UAE have either cancelled or rerouted flights due to closed or restricted airspace over Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, and Iraq.

All major Middle Eastern airlines reported rerouting flights, which lengthened journeys to European capitals and North America. They have also cancelled direct flights to Tel Aviv and neighbouring Amman, Jordan.

Qantas rerouted its direct Perth to London service, adding a stop in Singapore, although the return flight from London can still fly nonstop to Perth due to favourable jet streams that reduce fuel burn.

Southeast Asian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines and Thai Airways International have rerouted flights to Europe to avoid Iranian airspace, which has lengthened flight time. According to local media reports, “Singapore Airlines has stopped using Iranian airspace as a “’precautionary measure’ amid Middle East tensions and is diverting flights to alternative but longer flight paths, effective 13 April.”

The Israel-Hamas war risks escalating into a wider conflict after Iran launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel since Saturday. Iran has vowed retaliation over an Israeli strike on 1 April, which levelled an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria, killing seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, including two of its generals.

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries Swiss Air and Austrian Airlines also use alternative flight paths to avoid Iran’s airspace. Lufthansa said it was suspending flights to and from Tehran up to and including Thursday, 18 April. ” a company spokesperson said.

Emirates Airlines, which had cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region over the weekend, is now resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.

The situation in the Middle East is fluid, but as of 15 April, several airlines were diverting flights bound for Europe due to airspace closures. Airline passengers are advised to contact their airlines if they are booked on connecting flights from airline hubs in the Middle East, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Airlines that suspended flights to specific regions:

Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai (all UAE-based). Most flights have resumed effective 15 April.

Lufthansa (Germany), Austrian, Swiss International Air Lines.

El Al (Israel).

General diversions reported:

Qantas (Australia)

Kuwait Airways

Lufthansa Group

These airlines diverted flights by using airspace over Saudi Arabia and Egypt instead of the usual paths through Iraq, Iran, or Israel.

Southeast Asian airlines that are diverting flights to avoid Iran air space:

Singapore Airlines

Malaysia Airlines

Thai Airways International

Vietnam Airlines

More airlines will likely avoid Iranian airspace in the near future until tensions in the Middle East decrease.

Here’s why

Safety Concerns: The recent missile strikes and drone attacks raise concerns about potential danger in the region. Airlines prioritise passenger safety and may choose to avoid areas with heightened risk.

Insurance Costs: Insurance companies might raise premiums for flights going through Iranian airspace, making it a less economical option for airlines.

Airspace Closures: Neighbouring countries like Iraq and Jordan might close their airspace again if tensions escalate, forcing airlines to reroute flights anyway.