Vietjet to fly Hanoi-Melbourne route

SINGAPORE, 7 March 2024: Vietjet confirmed earlier this week that it will launch a new service from Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, to Melbourne, Australia, on 3 June.

Vietjet announced the new route to Melbourne during the Vietnam – Australia Business Forum 2024 held on 5 March.

Photo credit: Vietjet

The low-cost airline will schedule two weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays with a flight time of 10 hours.

Flight VJ093 will depart Hanoi at 1710 and arrive in Melbourne at 0600 plus one day.

Flight VJ094 will depart Melbourne at 0730 and arrive in Hanoi at 1440.

Vietjet already flies a daily service from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne.

Vietjet currently operates multiple flights between Vietnam and Australia, with 58 weekly flights between Ho Chi Minh City and the five largest cities in Australia — Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide using A330s and on the route to Perth A321 aircraft.