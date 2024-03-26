Resorts World One sails from Taiwan

HONG KONG, 27 March 2024: Resorts World One will home port in both Keelung and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, from 12 July to 27 August 2024, Resorts World Cruises announced on Tuesday.

This year’s deployment will introduce a series of two, four and five-night Cruises for the summer vacation to the island of Kyushu and

Photo credit: Resorts World Cruises.

Okinawa in Japan, including to Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Sasebo and Nagasaki, as well as to Naha, Miyakojima and Ishigaki in Okinawa.

Riding high since last year’s successful deployment, Resorts World Cruises has led to the rejuvenation of the local cruise sector and generated a high volume of inbound cruise tourists from Hong Kong, Macao, and Southeast Asia.

Last year’s deployment broke new records for the port of Kaohsiung with the highest number of cruises and passengers carried, totalling 138 cruises and over 199,000 passengers, respectively. Additionally, it also supplied over 60,000 inbound tourists to the Penghu destination.

Overall, Resorts World One’s deployment in 2023 generated a tourism output value of approximately NTD1.6 billion, contributing to the overall growth of the tourism economy.