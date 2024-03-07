Points for hotel stays just got easier

HONG KONG, 8 March 2024: Digital travel platform Agoda has announced its partnership with DBS, a financial services group, to offer a new reward points redemption system exclusively for the bank’s Hong Kong customers.

When DBS Hong Kong Credit Cardholders make reservations on Agoda, they can now use DBS$ and COMPASS Dollar to cover the hotel stays.

Described as a seamless process, DBS Credit Cardholders will log in through a designated Agoda website (www.agoda.com/dbshk), select their preferred hotel accommodation, and then be redirected to the DBS platform for registration. After linking up the redemption function to the platform, cardholders can select the amount of DBS$ or COMPASS Dollar to redeem, which allows those who may have insufficient points to offset the booking costs partially. This also brings cardholders a seamless redemption experience while making hotel payments at the site.

Agoda chief commercial officer Damien Pfirsch said: “With this latest partnership, getting great travel deals just got so much easier for Hong Kong DBS Credit Cardholders. We help DBS customers ‘earn and burn’ loyalty points when purchasing travel products, which provides a win-win for our DBS partner and their customers.”

During March, DBS Black World Mastercard cardholders can enjoy additional rewards redemption discounts. Cardholders who register for the “Pay with DBS$/COMPASS Dollar” service and pay with their eligible credit card can now enjoy DBS$1, which is equivalent to HK$2. This represents a special conversion rate of 50% off, further enhancing the value of their reward points. In addition to the rewards redemption discount, DBS Credit Cardholders can enjoy an extra 7% off on hotel booking payments throughout the year.

The partnership launches in Hong Kong with a view to extending it to other DBS markets soon.