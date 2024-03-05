Norwegian Joy restored

SINGAPORE, 6 March 2024: Norwegian Cruise Line introduces refreshed offerings aboard Norwegian Joy, including a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, redesigned three-bedroom The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites, an expanded Vibe Beach Club and 24 new balcony staterooms, following a three-week dry dock.

Among the notable updates to Norwegian Joy is the addition of the brand-new spacious Thermal Suite at the Mandara Spa and Salon, now the largest in the Breakaway-Plus class ships.

Complete with reinvigorating offerings such as the brand-new four senses loungers, a sauna, an ice room, and a steam room, Norwegian Joy guests will enjoy more amenities as a part of NCL’s renowned Mandara Spa experience.

Norwegian Joy’s The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites have been expanded to three bedrooms. The two new suites include three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms; a fully renovated living room, a master bedroom and outdoor balcony furniture.

Vibe Beach Club also underwent an expansion and now boasts a similar layout to the Vibe Beach Club available on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss.

In addition to the ship’s new offerings, Norwegian Joy boasts 21 bars, lounges, and 16 speciality restaurants.

Norwegian Joy emerged from her three-week dry dock in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on 11 February before embarking on an 11-day Transatlantic voyage from Southampton, UK, to Miami in the US. The newly revitalised ship offers seven-day, round-trip Caribbean voyages from Miami before sailing to New York in the summer of 2024.