Malaysia Airlines teams up with cruise lines

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 March 2024: Malaysia Airlines has inked a deal to streamline flight connections for travellers who book cruise itineraries worldwide.

The airline confirmed earlier this week that it had signed a strategic cruise partnership with Malaysia’s tour provider, Apple Vacations, while the tour operator collaborates closely with global cruise lines such as Peace Boat, Princess Cruises, Resorts World, and Uniworld River Cruises to sell fly-cruise packages to travellers.

The partnership with Malaysia Airlines enables travellers to fly Malaysia Airlines to a cruise line’s home ports. When booking through Apple Vacations, travellers can buy fares on Malaysia Airlines and pay for cruises in one easy step.

The deal comes as more cruise ships are being based at seasonal home ports in Asia, particularly Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan.