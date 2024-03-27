KUCHING Sarawak, 28 March 2024: Sarawak’s largest ecotourism attraction, Borneo Empurau Farm and Resort, will soft open during August and September on a 69-acre farm property in Tarat, Serian, 53 km from the state capital Kuching.

Once fully operational, the farm-stay and resort experience will target family and business group visitors through promotional links and leads sourced by Business Events Sarawak, which is already promoting the new attractions on its Facebook page.

Photo credit: Borneo Empurau Farm and Resort.

Business Events Sarawak is a non-profit organisation fully backed and funded by the Sarawak State Government. Its goal is to connect meeting planners with the right connections and resources to plan and organise meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions.

Facilities at the Borneo Emurau Farm and Resort will include meeting space in a 500-person ballroom plus an outdoor meeting hall with a capacity for 200 participants joining corporate meetings, team-building events, or incentive groups.

The farm property will have 26 chalets with lake views, 12 longhouse-style guestrooms, campsite accommodation, and a caravan park. In addition, the resort will feature two restaurants (halal and western/international) plus a coffee shop.

Resort attractions

Largest outdoor aviary in Sarawak

Swiftlet house

Water theme park and playground

Animal park and wildlife centre

Glass bridge freshwater aquarium

Empurau hatchery and farm

Tilapia pond

Fertigation farm

Large crops and fruit farm

Aquaponics farm

Plant nursery

Fishing site

BBQ zones

Lookout tower

