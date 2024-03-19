MAG spreads wings at MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 March 2024: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, Enrich, and Journify, will unveil its biggest-ever involvement in the MATTA Fair, which will take place from 22 to 24 March 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

As the fair’s premier sponsor, the MAG Arena will provide show shoppers an enhanced experience spanning 9,000 sq ft of floor space.

Guests attending the three-day MATTA Fair can explore the Arena, where every corner holds a new surprise. Complete with engaging activity zones for everyone to enjoy. Guests can also look forward to exclusive offerings featuring immersive experiences, enticing fares and a sneak peek into its never-before-seen onboard offerings.

In addition to airfare discounts, customers can also look forward to the much-awaited Buyers’ Contest, happening exclusively at MATTA Fair. MAG Airlines will offer 30 return tickets up for grabs, including business class tickets to London and Ahmedabad, India, and economy class tickets to China and Vietnam. Customers who book any MAG airline ticket can also win a complimentary business class upgrade.

Guests can save up to 30% on fares to domestic and international travel destinations, with the travel period extending to 20 March 2025. The exclusive offer is valid for the three-day (22 to 24 March) physical fair at MITEC Kuala Lumpur and on the airlines’ online platforms until 30 March 2024.

In addition, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings offer discounts of up to 25% on ancillary products, including seat selection and extra baggage. Enrich members will benefit from an extra 5% off promotional fares when booking online, 5x EnrichMoney points for EnrichMoney users, and a 50% Bonus Enrich Points on Malaysia Airlines flights during this promotional period.

In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration, Malaysia Airlines will add approximately 190 extra flights from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to all domestic destinations including Kota Bharu (KBR), Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Labuan (LBU), Sandakan (SDK), Tawau (TWU), Kuching (KCH), Miri (MYY), and Sibu (SBW). Among these, 75 flights are scheduled as red-eye flights. Customers can benefit from the special fixed fares allocated for the red-eye flights, from MYR216 to KBR, MYR319 to KCH and MYR389 to BKI, all-in for a one-way travel.

Customers can also take advantage of the festive subsidies from the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, with special fixed fares capped at MYR599* base fare one-way on economy for flights departing from Kuala Lumpur and Penang to Sabah and Sarawak via Malaysia Airlines and Firefly. The fixed fares are applicable from KUL for travel three days before the festive date.

(*Not inclusive of government taxes and fees).