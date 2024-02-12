Vietjet expands fleet

SHANGHAI, 13 February 2024: Vietjet took delivery of two additional aircraft under a wet-leased arrangement, deploying them to serve routes where there has been a surge in travel demand during the Lunar New Year festival that continues until 15 February.

The latest additions increase the airline’s wet-lease fleet to six aircraft apart from its current fleet of 105 aircraft, serving 125 routes in Vietnam and internationally.

The airline has recently added nearly 750 flights, providing 154,800 additional seats to serve rising demand during the peak travel period in Vietnam and the region.

Vietjet opened the Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City route to address Chinese tourists’ holiday travel needs last December, connecting the cities. In addition, on the first day of the Lunar New Year (10 February 2024), Vietjet commenced the new Chengdu – Ho Chi Minh City route, offering the opportunity for travellers from Chengdu to visit Vietnam and experience the Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

The added flight capacity also includes routes to and from popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc, Hue, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Da Lat, catering to Chinese tourists’ exploration of Vietnam.

Over the last two months, Vietjet has proactively expanded its international flight network to include destinations such as Shanghai, Vientiane, Siem Reap (Cambodia), Busan (South Korea), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide (Australia).

In 2023, Vietjet operated 133,000 flights with 25.3 million passengers onboard (excluding Vietjet Thailand) – a surge of 183% YoY. More than 7.6 million travellers were on international flights. Last year, the airline also continued to grow its flight network with 33 new international and domestic routes, bringing the total routes to 125, including 80 international and 45 domestic routes.