Thai AirAsia expands its Asia network

BANGKOK, 7 February 2024: AirAsia launched new routes this week with direct flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Shanghai in China and Kaohsiung in Taiwan. The airline is scheduling five weekly flights on the route to Shanghai and four weekly flights to Kaohsiung.

Thai AirAsia flies an A320 on the Bangkok (DMK)-Shanghai route that supplements the Thai AirAsia X flight on the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Shanghai route served by A330 aircraft.

On the flights from Bangkok (DMK) to Shanghai, the airline is selling a promotional fare of THB2,990 one way for booking purchased through 11 February 2024 for travel from 15 to 30 March 2024.

On flights to Kaohsiung, the airline offers a 20% discount for bookings confirmed through 11 February for travel from 1 March to 30 September 2024.