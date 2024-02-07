CX and TG return to Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2024: Cathay Pacific is flying once more from its home base in Hong Kong to Colombo, Sri Lanka, after a three-year pause due to the Covid pandemic.

The first flight arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport on 1 February with 220 passengers onboard, welcomed by airport officials, ground handling staff and a troupe of cultural dancers from Sri Lanka Tourism. Initially, the airline schedules three weekly flights.

Welcome reception at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

Flight (CX611) departs Hong Kong at 2005 and arrives in Colombo at 2330 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The return flight (CX610) departs Colombo at 0045 and arrives at 0840 in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Thai Airways resumes flights

Meanwhile, Thai Airways International will resume flights between Bangkok and Colombo, introducing daily flights using an Airbus A320-200 starting 31 March.

TG307 will depart Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2105 and arrive in Colombo 0001 the following morning.

The return flight TG308 will depart Colombo at 0120 and arrive in Bangkok at 0730. Flights are open for bookings