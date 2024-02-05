Wyndham opens in Pattaya

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2024: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a global hotel franchising company spanning more than 95 countries, announced the grand opening of Wyndham Jomtien Pattaya, the newest addition to the Wyndham portfolio.

The property marks Wyndham’s debut in Pattaya and the brand’s largest franchised property in Thailand, representing a significant step in Wyndham’s strategic expansion in Pattaya.

Photo credit: Wyndham Jomtien Pattaya

In 2024, Wyndham will introduce three more hotels in Pattaya – Trademark Collection by Wyndham, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, and a second Wyndham – further strengthening Wyndham’s operational presence in Thailand. The new hotel complements Wyndham’s footprint in other major Thai cities, such as Bangkok and Phuket.

The 630-room Wyndham Jomtien Pattaya is located just a short walk from Jomtien Beach, around 6 km south of main-bay Pattaya. It’s a 32km transfer from U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport and 125km from Bangkon’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the country’s main aviation gateway.