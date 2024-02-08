Refresh for Tanah Merah ferry terminal

SINGAPORE, 9 February 2024: Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) will undertake the SGD20 million upgrade of Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT) to modernise its facilities and enhance passenger experience and position for growth.

The additions and alterations (A&A) work will be carried out in stages through December 2024 with no changes to ongoing ferry services, including ferry schedules.

The upgrade will see the installation of self-service kiosks and systems allowing passengers to self-check in, drop their bags, and clear immigration at automated gates, speeding up departure procedures.

SCC will also integrate its core proprietary passenger and baggage processing system, Cruise and Ferry Operation System (CFOS), with the self-service kiosks and gates.

The interior of the ferry terminal will be redesigned and refreshed and will feature a new black-and-white themed look. While the terminal’s footprint remains unchanged, the redesign will help to make better use of space, leading to a bigger departure area. There will also be more food and beverage outlets, an outdoor play area for children, and new lounges. Construction in key passenger areas will commence in March, and SCC will make all efforts to minimise inconvenience to passengers by closing work areas in stages.

SCC Chief Executive Jacqueline Tan commented: “Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal remains an important regional gateway for Singapore to the Riau Islands of Batam and Bintan, and Desaru Coast and Tanjung Pengelih in Malaysia. The terminal makeover and automation of our services to improve efficiency are timely as we position the terminal for future growth.

“By the end of the year, when our upgrading is completed, we will be able to deliver a seamless, contactless passenger journey through Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal while increasing our productivity and efficiency.”

Tan added that the upgrade would expand the terminal’s capacity by 20% due to better use of space and automation, allowing TMFT to serve over 3 million passengers annually if required.

Tanah Merah is one of three ferry terminals and one cruise terminal operated by SCC, the others being its international cruise and regional ferry terminal at HarbourFront Centre and its domestic ferry terminal at Pasir Panjang.

Over 1 million passengers travelled to Batam and Bintan in the Riau Islands (Indonesia), Desaru Coast, and Tanjung Pengelih (Malaysia) through TMFT in 2023. The ferries at TMFT are operated by Batam Fast, Bintan Resort Ferries, Majestic Fast Ferry, and Sindo Ferry. In addition, a growing number also fly into or depart from Changi Airport and take the fly-ferry / ferry-fly shuttle bus service run in partnership with Changi Airport to Terminals 1 and 4.