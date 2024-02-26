Qatar Airways returns to Lisbon

DOHA Qatar, 27 February 2024: Qatar Airways resume flights to Lisbon, Portugal, 6 June 2024, offering four weekly flights using a Boeing B787-8 aircraft.

Often spotlighted in surveys as the world’s most affordable and friendly destination for retirees, Lisbon is also the gateway for tourists exploring the medieval town of Sintra and its UNESCO World Heritage Site, Quinta de Regaleira Palace.

Travellers wishing to escape the city life can venture to Cascais, also known as the “Portuguesa Riviera”. With several beautiful beaches, Cascais is the ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts, especially surfers and windsurfers. Cascais is also the perfect beach destination with delectable seafood and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

This latest addition to the summer schedule opens up new entry points for international travel from Europe, through Lisbon, to the continents of Africa and Asia, as well as the subcontinent of India.