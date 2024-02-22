DUBAI UAE, 23 February 2024: Emirates Flight Catering, one of the world’s largest catering operations, has fully acquired Emirates Bustanica, formerly Emirates Crop One, and its consumer brand Bustanica, the world’s largest indoor vertical farm.

This strategic move establishes Emirates Bustanica as a fully UAE-owned company, helping sustain the country’s vision of enhancing food and water security and its agricultural capabilities. The acquisition empowers Emirates Bustanica to leverage its local expertise and the latest tech know-how to meet the market’s growing demands.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Bustanica’s 330,000 sqft facility can grow more than one million kg of quality leafy greens annually, equivalent to three tonnes daily, using 95% less water than conventional agriculture.

Operating under the brand name Bustanica, the produce is available across all major retailers in the UAE, such as Spinney’s, Waitrose, Carrefour, and Choithrams. Customers on Emirates and other airlines enjoy this farm-fresh produce in their salads and meals.

Since its launch in July 2022, Bustanica has become a part of UAE’s dinner table conversations, thanks to its growing range of leafy greens, herbs and microgreens that can and should be eaten straight out of the box – even tap water can contaminate the produce. Bustanica’s produce is grown without pesticides or herbicides and is 100% clean, fresh, and nutrient-rich. Bustanica produces a variety of lettuce, spinach, parsley, and kale.

Bustanica is driven by powerful technology – machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other patented technologies – and a highly specialised in-house team that includes agronomy experts, engineers, horticulturists, and plant scientists.

More recently, Emirates Bustanica was a preferred produce supplier for COP28, a recognition of its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

