MH increases Trivandrum flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 February 2024: Following a surge in bookings on the Trivandrum – Kuala Lumpur route, Malaysia Airlines will be double flights starting 2 April 2024.

The airline commenced flights to Trivandrum in India last November, operating two flights weekly, and has now confirmed flights will increase to four weekly beginning April 2024.

Flight increases to Trivandrum will raise the airline’s flights to India to 71 weekly. Currently, the airline offers flights from nine major hubs in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Trivandrum.

Flight schedules from Kuala Lumpur to Trivandrum effective 2 April: