Korean Air names new com chief

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2024: Korean Air has appointed Jongheon Sim as its vice president and chief communications officer, the airline announced last week.

Jongheon Sim (Jong), a skilled communicator and aviation industry veteran, will lead Korean Air’s communications strategies and public relations as its vice president and chief communications officer.

Jongheon Sim (Jong).

Jong honed his communications skills, serving in various posts such as operations, external affairs and communications during his 27-year career with the airline. In December 2022, he took over the managing director and deputy chief communications officer post, leading the airline’s social media and digital communications team.

KAL supports T’way Air in Europe

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the airline confirmed it had gained the European Commission’s approval for its merger with Asiana Airlines.

Korean Air had to commit to the EC on two identified competition concerns — divestment of Asiana Airlines’ cargo freighter business and providing support to allow a new airline on the four overlapping passenger routes between Korea and the European Union.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will need to appoint an advisory firm to oversee the divestment of Asiana Airlines’ cargo freighter division, initiate the bidding process, and select a buyer for the cargo business.

Under the passenger commitments, T’way Air has been appointed as the “remedy taker” on the designated European passenger routes.

Starting from the second half of 2024, T’way Air will gradually initiate operations on the four routes: Seoul Incheon-Paris, Seoul Incheon-Rome, Seoul Incheon-Barcelona, and Seoul Incheon-Frankfurt. Korean Air plans will offer comprehensive support to T’way Air to introduce the services to compensate for the withdrawal of Asiana Airlines due to the merger.