HK Express expands Thai flights

Hong Kong, 28 February 2024: Hong Kong Express will launch a new route from Hong Kong to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) effective 25 April.

In a statement posted on its Facebook Page, the airline confirmed the new daily service in addition to its flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket in South Thailand and Chiang Mai, the largest city in northern Thailand

The airline serves Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport from its Hong Kong base. scheduling three daily flights plus three weekly services on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, giving it 24 flights a week.

To support the launch of daily flights to DMK, the airline is offering one-way tickets from Hong Kong to Don Mueang Airport Bangkok starting at HKD108, cheaper than the flights to Bankokk Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket and Chiang Mai that start at HKD128 one-way. The travel period for the Don Mueang flights runs from 25 April to 26 August 2024.

The airline will use an A320 on the HKG-DMK route configured with 174 seats in a single cabin class. The service will compete head-on with Thai AirAsia, which operates three daily flights from DMK to HKG.