Cruise line names global marketing agency

SINGAPORE, 7 February 2024: Holland America Line has hired Allied Global Marketing, a full-service marketing agency working with the world’s largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, as its agency of record for partnerships.

Allied will partner with top brands to maximise Holland America Line opportunities for partnerships and collaborations.

Photo credit: Holland America Line.

Holland America Line is launching several new initiatives, including a new global fresh fish programme, onboard initiatives, and regional enhancements. Partners connected to these categories will be part of these initiatives, giving consumers a chance to experience all that Holland America Line offers guests.

About Allied Global Marketing

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied has a global team of over 400 specialists working in 23 North America, Europe, and APAC offices.