China Eastern adds Asia flights

SHANGHAI, 12 February 2024: China Eastern has stepped up efforts to open new routes and resume international routes that were paused during the Covid pandemic

Recently, it launched the Beijing Daxing – Kuala Lumpur route and resumed the Shanghai Pudong-Cairns, Australia route. It will also add 15 new international routes, including a new Pudong-Perth route, and increase flight frequencies between Pudong and Sydney, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Male ( Maldives) routes.

During the Spring Festival travel week, CEA has increased flights to Asian island destinations to meet travel demand.

Also, over the 40-day pre and post-Spring Festival travel rush, CEA will operate 2,322 round-trip flights between domestic airports and Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok. The newly opened Beijing Daxing – Kuala Lumpur route, flights MU795/796, offer four round-trip weekly flights.

Currently, CEA operates four routes to Kuala Lumpur – Shanghai Pudong to Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai Pudong to Sabah, Hangzhou to Kuala Lumpur, and Beijing Daxing to Kuala Lumpur. A total of 340 round-trip flights have been planned for these routes during the Spring Festival travel rush this year.

CEA will also open new direct routes from Kunming, Xi’an, Chengdu and more to Kuala Lumpur. In Singapore, CEA operates eight routes flying to Shanghai Pudong, Beijing Daxing, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Kunming and more. The airline flies directly to Shanghai, Kunming, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi’an and five other destinations in Thailand. During the Spring Festival travel rush this year, flights have increased to 66 per day.

The newly resumed direct flight route from Shanghai Pudong to Cairns, Australia, marks the 9th route operated by CEA between China and Australia. The seasonal route will operate through 18 February every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. In Australia, CEA operates flights to five destinations, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Cairns.

(SOURCE: China Eastern Airlines.)