Air Japan launches SIN flights

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2024: Air Japan confirms it will start five weekly flights between Narita Tokyo and Changi Singapore on 26 April, flying a Boeing 787-800 with a single economy class cabin.

The low-cost airline will schedule flights from Narita on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flights depart Narita at 1735 and arrive in Singapore at 2355.

Photo credit: Air Japan.

The return flights depart Singapore at 0055 and arrive in Narita at 0910. (Departure days from Singapore are Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Last week, the low-cost airline launched daily flights from Narita to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The airline offers a one-way fare of THB4,780 (JPN17,000), excluding airport fees and taxes for bookings made from 1 July 2024 to 26 October 2024.

Flight NQ1 departs Narita at 1800 and arrives in Bangkok at 2245.

The return flight NQ2 departs Bangkok at 2345 and arrives in Narita at 0805 plus one day.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’sTAT Tokyo Office joined with the CEO of Air Japan Airlines and the CEO of Narita Airport to send off the inaugural flight on 9 February.

The airline is the low-cost subsidiary of ANA and flies a Boeing 787-800 with 320 seats for daily flights to Bangkok. (Capacity: 2,240 seats weekly). It will compete head-to-head with five airlines flying the Narita to Bangkok route. They comprise Viva Macau, JAL, and ANA, each scheduling daily flights and THAI and AirAsiaX are scheduling twice daily flights. The average return fare on the route is USD440 this month, but it will drop to an average of USD268 in July.