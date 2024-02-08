Thailand’s B2B show heads for Khao Lak

BANGKOK, 9 February 2024: Thailand’s B2B travel show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024, will convene from 5 to 7 June at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort and Spa in Khao Lak, Phang-nga province, Thailand.

Online registration for buyers and sellers opens today, 9 February, via the official website www.thailandtravelmartplus.com.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announces the TTM 2024 venue.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool commented: “This year’s edition of TTM+ will continue its well-established position as the premier showcase of Thai tourism. Buyers and sellers will come together and build on existing business partnerships and forge new ones. Equally important, the event will shine a spotlight on the transformation of Thai tourism towards more meaningful travel with a focus on high-value and sustainable tourism. TTM+2024 should create around 15,000 business appointments, generating over THB2 billion.”

The show should attract around 950 participants, including 420 buyers from 50 countries, representing key source markets in Europe, ASEAN, East Asia, America, and Australia, plus emerging markets in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America, and South Africa.

About 430 sellers from Thailand will exhibit at the show.

About the TTM+

First held in 2001, the show is now heading for its 21st edition.

Since its launch, the TTM+ took place mainly in Bangkok. However, it was relocated to Chiang Mai in 2016 and 2017, Pattaya in 2018 and 2019, Phuket in 2022, and Bangkok in 2023.