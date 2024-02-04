Best spots to view the Northern Lights

SINGAPORE, 5 February 2024: This year’s hotspots are looking much cooler with the rise of Northern Lights tourism, spurred by reports that the astronomical phenomenon will be extraordinarily visible in 2024.

According to a survey commissioned by Expedia, nearly half (42%) of Americans will prioritise aurora-chasing in the year ahead over other bucket list experiences.

Travelling to see the Northern Lights is more in demand than visiting Egypt’s pyramids (36%) or walking along the Great Wall of China (33%). Expedia searches are skyrocketing for winter trips to Northern Lights “capitals” like Lapland in Finland (+370%), Canada’s Churchill (110%) and Alta in Norway (+100%).

Three of the top 10 sports to view the Northern Lights are in Canada, and the rest are in Europe, with Finland and Norway being the most popular destinations.

Northern Lights Guide

To help travellers plan, Expedia has released a Northern Lights Insider Guide packed with insights on trending destinations, booking hacks, photography tips and ideal itineraries.

“Planning your Northern Lights adventure might feel like navigating uncharted territory, but we’ve made it easy for travellers to make this trip a reality,” said Expedia Group Brands public relations head Melanie Fish. “From Canada to Norway, the free guide shows where to stay for under USD160 a night or how to bundle a whole trip together for under USD1,500. There’s even a photography guide to ensure you know how to capture the memory.”

Get the Northern Lights Insider Guide on the Expedia Newsroom, and visit the Expedia Magazine for in-depth, shoppable travel guides for six iconic Northern Lights destinations, including Yellowknife, Tromsø, Finnish Lapland, Churchill, Reykjavik and Fairbanks.

Top 10 Trending Northern Lights Locations Worldwide

Based on year-over-year search growth, here are the top destinations to view the Northern Lights in 2024, with the percentage increase in searches on Expedia.

Lapland, Finland (+370%)

Churchill, Canada (+110%)

Alta, Norway (+100%)

Narvik, Norway (+90%)

Banff, Canada (+80%)

Kalfafell, Iceland (+80%)

Jasper, Canada (+75%)

Isle of Skye, UK (+70%)

Abisko, Sweden (+65%)

Kiruna, Sweden (+55%)

(SOURCE Expedia)